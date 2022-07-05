Here is how you can add music to your Instagram story, follow the steps.

People are liking to add music on their Instagram story not only on picture but also add music on their Instagram story video, Which is a new trend. There are few Steps for how to add music to Instagram story, Please follow the steps mentioned in the video or follow the steps below:-

Step 1- Open your instagram on your Android and iphone.

Step2 – After open your instagram, Swipe right

Step 3- Choose a picture or click the current picture

Step 4- Choose the second smiley sort of option on the top right corner

Step 5- Select Music, Scroll down to the latest music or you browse in the search button as well

Step 6- Click to add the music on the story

Step 7- Click on the right arrow, Select done and your story is posted on the Instagram.