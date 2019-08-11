comscore Tata Sky DTH: How to add or remove channels online

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Features

After TRAI’s framework for cable and DTH operators, you now need to select individual channels that you want to watch. Here is how to go about it.

  • Published: August 11, 2019 11:42 AM IST

Earlier this year, TRAI changed guidelines for cable and DTH operators. You now need to select individual channels that you wish to watch and pay only for those. You can go to Tata Sky Portal, log in with your credentials and manage your channel packs. Tata Sky also has a mobile app for Android and iOS, which lets you stream live TV and check program guide. The app also lets you recharge your account and manage channel packs. You and add and drop channels, include add-on packs and more. If you have a Tata Sky DTH connection, here is how you can select channels, add-on packs and more.

 

