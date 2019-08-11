Earlier this year, TRAI changed guidelines for cable and DTH operators. You now need to select individual channels that you wish to watch and pay only for those. You can go to Tata Sky Portal, log in with your credentials and manage your channel packs. Tata Sky also has a mobile app for Android and iOS, which lets you stream live TV and check program guide. The app also lets you recharge your account and manage channel packs. You and add and drop channels, include add-on packs and more. If you have a Tata Sky DTH connection, here is how you can select channels, add-on packs and more.