How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Here are the steps you can take to turn on the auto-deletion of YouTube history. Watch these steps to learn how you can do it.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 2, 2022 12:11 AM IST

There is a way how one can delete your viewing history whenever you feel like it. However, if you do not have enough time or you forget to delete it from time to time, YouTube also gives you an option to auto-delete it after a certain period of time. Here are the steps you can take to turn on the auto-deletion of YouTube history. Watch these steps to learn how you can do it.

