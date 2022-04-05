Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

In order to keep your important chats in a safe zone, you can back them up in Google drive to use it later. Watch tutorial video on how to do so.

How To Back Up WhatsApp Chats Securely On Google Drive: Did you know that WhatsApp allows you to store and back up your chats on Google Drive? There may be times when you can lose your phone or delete some important chats mistakenly. So, in order to keep your important chats in a safe zone, you can back them up in Google drive to use it later. Watch video to know how you can back up your WhatsApp chats in Google drive safely and securely in a few simple steps.