comscore How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click! | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for 4.53

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more 1.53

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price 3.46

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group 4.43

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

We will show you a simple trick on how to remove ads from your Android Smartphone completely so let's get started.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: May 26, 2021 8:22 PM IST

Ads are an integral part of content creation and that allows companies to strive and upload more content. While I agree that showing ads helps the company grow and make money, sometimes, some companies just overdo it, and they throw so many ads on their platform that their main content is hardly visible. Today at BGR, we will show you a simple trick on how to remove ads from your Android Smartphone completely so let’s get started.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored