comscore LG drops Optimus branding from its flagship smartphones | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022 3.36

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video 0.41

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial 1.05

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake 1.24

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Now, if you do not know how these features work, here is a step-by-step guide for you. 

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 1, 2022 7:50 PM IST

Here’s how to turn on Caller ID and spam protection features and block spam calls on your Android smartphone  permanently. Google offers two features to Android users that will protect them from blocking these spam calls. These features include — Caller ID and spam protection. Both these features are turned on, on any Android phones by default, which users can also choose to turn off anytime they want. Now, if you do not know how these features work, here is a step-by-step guide for you.

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Click on “more” option.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings button.

Step 4: Tap on the Spam and Call screen option.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks