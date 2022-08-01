Now, if you do not know how these features work, here is a step-by-step guide for you.

Here’s how to turn on Caller ID and spam protection features and block spam calls on your Android smartphone permanently. Google offers two features to Android users that will protect them from blocking these spam calls. These features include — Caller ID and spam protection. Both these features are turned on, on any Android phones by default, which users can also choose to turn off anytime they want. Now, if you do not know how these features work, here is a step-by-step guide for you.

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Click on “more” option.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings button.

Step 4: Tap on the Spam and Call screen option.