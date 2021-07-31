How to block websites on Google Chrome

Setting up a system for your kid at home, or trying to stop yourself from getting pulled towards browsing Facebook, Instagram during the workday? In case you are looking for ways to block websites in Chrome, here are a few simple steps you can follow.
Setting up a system for your kid at home, or trying to stop yourself from getting pulled towards browsing Facebook, Instagram during the workday? In case you are looking for ways to block websites in Chrome, here are a few simple steps you can follow.