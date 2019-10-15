How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Earlier this year in September, the government introduced the new Motor Vehicles Act. According to the new act, heavy fines will be imposed on those breaking the rules. The new rules have been introduced as a deterrent to traffic rules. It can potentially save lakhs of lives lost every year due to road accidents. Indian roads are also now equipped with cameras to detect traffic rule violations. Once a violation is detected, an e-challan is generated. Here is how you can check whether there is an e-challan generated against your vehicle and how to pay make online payment.