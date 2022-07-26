How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Check the IMEI number All original iPhone models will have an IMEI number.

Imagine you have ordered a brand new iPhone from one of the online stores and you end up getting a fake unit. Scary, right? Of course, it is. Well, this isn’t impossible. In fact, such incidents have happened a lot in the past several years. What is even scarier is that it is close to impossible to differentiate between an original and a fake iPhone. Today in this I will be telling you one of the easiest and simple step to find out if your brand new iPhone is an original model or one of those counterfeit iPhones. So lets check it out Check the IMEI number All original iPhone models will have an IMEI number. So, this is one of the easiest ways to find out if your iPhone is real or fake. To find the phone’s IMEI number go to Settings, click on General, tap on the About option, and scroll down to see the IMEI number. If there’s no IMEI or serial number, there’s a high chance that the iPhone model is fake.