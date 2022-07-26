comscore How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000 1.58

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video 1.50

Features

How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial 1.15

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more 3.31

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Check the IMEI number All original iPhone models will have an IMEI number.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 26, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Imagine you have ordered a brand new iPhone from one of the online stores and you end up getting a fake unit. Scary, right? Of course, it is. Well, this isn’t impossible. In fact, such incidents have happened a lot in the past several years. What is even scarier is that it is close to impossible to differentiate between an original and a fake iPhone. Today in this I will be telling you one of the easiest and simple step to find out if your brand new iPhone is an original model or one of those counterfeit iPhones. So lets check it out Check the IMEI number All original iPhone models will have an IMEI number. So, this is one of the easiest ways to find out if your iPhone is real or fake. To find the phone’s IMEI number go to Settings, click on General, tap on the About option, and scroll down to see the IMEI number. If there’s no IMEI or serial number, there’s a high chance that the iPhone model is fake.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks