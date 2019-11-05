How to configure and use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus surprised everyone this year with the Asus ROG 2, not only they made it affordable but they also added a few new features which are exclusive to this device, like the accessories, 120 hz display and the air triggers. Considering the majority of people buying this device would be gamers, the Air Triggers are one of the main highlights of this device. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to set up Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2.