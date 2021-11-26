comscore WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial | BGR India

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

WhatsApp on regular basis keep coming up with new features to make your instant messaging experience much better and wonderful.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 26, 2021 2:40 PM IST

WhatsApp on regular basis keep coming up with new features to make your instant messaging experience much better and wonderful. Now they have introduced another cool feature on how one can convert an image to a WhatsApp sticker. In its latest update, the instant messaging app has added this feature currently for web WhatsApp. Check out this video to know step by step how one can use this feature.

