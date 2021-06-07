Here we will be taking a look at how you can copy text from your Android device and paste it on your Windows PC in a few simple steps.

One of the features that I always envied on Mac and iPhone is the ability to copy and paste things between the device without any extra effort. Apple always had a flawless ecosystem thanks to the control they have on their devices.

This story is a bit different on Android and windows as they are made by separate companies and there’s no synergy between them. But I recently came across an application that helps you to copy and share the clipboard between the two devices. In this video, we will show you how you can copy things on Android and paste it on your PC. So, let’s get started.

Clipt for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=studio.onelab.clipboard&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Clipt for Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clipt/ngpicahlgepngcpigiiebnheihgbaenh?hl=en