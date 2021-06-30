How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Here we will show you how you can edit your COVID-19 vaccination certificate to rectify any errors in a few simple steps from the cowin website.

COVID-19 vaccination drives are organized in India with full force. Be it via organizations that are giving vaccines to their employees, government hospital, or private hospitals, the availability of vaccines has improved a lot and it has become much easier to get vaccines now in India. After getting the vaccination you need to download the certificate and it may be the case that your vaccine certificate might have some incorrect information on it, be it a name, gender, photo ID number, or something else. in this video we will show you how you can edit the certificate in few simple steps from the cowin website.