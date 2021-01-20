How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Here’s how you can delete your WhatsApp account by following the easy steps.

WhatsApp is currently being disliked by many due to its new, updated privacy policies, which blatantly confirms the app will share users’ data, or else you won’t be able to use the app. This obviously puts people’s privacy and security into jeopardy and WhatsApp’s intentions in question.

If this makes you worry too and you want to remain safe from WhatsApp snooping in on you even its claimed to be for your benefit, you can delete your WhatsApp account and head out for other messaging alternatives. For this, you would first require deleting your WhatsApp account. Hence, here’s how you can delete your WhatsApp account by following the easy steps.