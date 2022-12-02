WhatsApp has started rolling out the view profile picture in the group chat feature. The feature is available for WhatsApp for web beta testers. The feature is also available for select WhatsApp iOS beta testers.

How to disable WhatsApp message reaction notifications

Open WhatsApp on your iOS, Android phone or on the desktop.

Tap on the three-dot menu available at the top right and select Settings.

Next, from the options tap and open the Notifications tab.

Scroll and find the Reaction Notification option.

Toggle and turn off ‘Show Notification for reaction to messages you send’.

Notably, WhatsApp provides separate options for turning off message reaction notification for individual chats and group chats. So turn off the reaction notification option under both ‘Messages’ and ‘Groups’ options.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started rolling out the view profile picture in the group chat feature. The feature is available for WhatsApp for web beta testers. The feature is also available for select WhatsApp iOS beta testers.

Along with that, WhatsApp has started rolling out a self-chat feature. The new feature will let users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. The feature will be available to all Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks.