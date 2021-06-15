comscore How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy | BGR India

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: June 15, 2021 4:48 PM IST

Lost your Aadhaar card and now looking to get an e-copy of your identity proof? The easiest way to download the Aadhaar card is by heading over to the UIDAI website, which contains information about every Aadhaar beneficiary. UIDAI allows anyone and everyone to download an e-copy of their Aadhaar card from the website with just a few quick steps.

The e-Aadhaar can be downloaded using any smartphone, be it Android or iPhone and any PC or laptop, Windows or Mac. Before listing down the step to download Aadhaar card online, you must keep some details handy including Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID (EID), or Virtual ID (VID) and registered mobile number.

