How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Here are a few simple tips and tricks that you can use to download and watch Facebook videos later on your smartphone or PC.

Downloading and viewing videos later is very easy on YouTube, however, the same cannot be said about one of the largest social media giants, Facebook. The platform does not provide its users with any options to download and or view videos offline. However, there are a few ways you can download Facebook videos on your Android smartphone, iPhone, Mac, Desktop, iPad and more. Here we will be providing you with simple steps on doing just that.