How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Here's how you can get Google Play Store credits for free to buy any apps or games from Google PlayStore.

In this video, we will talk about how you can get Google Play Store credits for free to buy any apps or games from Google PlayStore. Google runs a program called Google Opinion Rewards which allows users to take part in surveys in exchange for Google Credits. You can use these credits to buy apps, games or make any in-app purchases. In this video, we will share a step-by-step guide on how you can get maximum surveys and reward points.