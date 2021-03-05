comscore How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000 1.88

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000 2.17

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level 2.80

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile? 3.25

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Here's how you can get Google Play Store credits for free to buy any apps or games from Google PlayStore.

Staff   |    Published: March 5, 2021 12:38 PM IST

In this video, we will talk about how you can get Google Play Store credits for free to buy any apps or games from Google PlayStore. Google runs a program called Google Opinion Rewards which allows users to take part in surveys in exchange for Google Credits. You can use these credits to buy apps, games or make any in-app purchases. In this video, we will share a step-by-step guide on how you can get maximum surveys and reward points.

