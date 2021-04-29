Moj is used by millions of users in India. Here's how you can download the Moj videos on your phone. Let's get started and check the step-by-step guide.

Moj app, which is a short video platform has gained popularity in India, especially as TikTok remains banned in the country Moj app offers a number of similar features such as the ability to create 15-second videos with options to add filters, stickers, and more.

Most of the TikTok creators have been shifted to other platforms like reels, Moj, Chingari, etc. Now we all know the content they made was really funny and engaging. I often find myself scrolling through the platform for hours and I often come across things that I would like to share it with my friends offline or on another platform.

So in this video, we will show you how you can download the Moj videos on your phone, so let’s get started.