Twitter may not be a video platform just like Facebook, Youtube, TikTok or Instagram that is attempting to be, But that doesn’t mean there aren’t countless great videos shared on the platform every day. So all of us know that twitter is a platform where everyone shares their views in form tweets related to current news and events but there are videos also shared on the platform so todays lets watch and learn how to save a video from Twitter in a few simple steps, whether you’re downloading a music video, A meme or memories with friends.

There are few Steps for, How to download videos from Twitter:-

Step 1- Go to phone desktop and open Twitter

Step 2- Copy link of the video, Which you want to download

Step 3- Open your ‘Tweet 2 Gif’ App on your Android phone

Step 4- Paste the copy link of the video

Step 5- Select download MP4, Now your video is downloaded