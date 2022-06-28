comscore Windows Phone 8.1 leaked screenshot shows on-screen action buttons | BGR India

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Learn how to view others Last Seen on Instagram- Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, To know more Watch the video

So all of us know that twitter is a platform where everyone shares their views in form tweets related to current news

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 28, 2022 8:03 PM IST

Twitter may not be a video platform just like Facebook, Youtube, TikTok or Instagram that is attempting to be, But that doesn’t mean there aren’t countless great videos shared on the platform every day. So all of us know that twitter is a platform where everyone shares their views in form tweets related to current news and events but there are videos also shared on the platform so todays lets watch and learn how to save a video from Twitter in a few simple steps, whether you’re downloading a music video, A meme or memories with friends.
There are few Steps for, How to download videos from Twitter:-
Step 1- Go to phone desktop and open Twitter
Step 2- Copy link of the video, Which you want to download
Step 3- Open your ‘Tweet 2 Gif’ App on your Android phone
Step 4- Paste the copy link of the video
Step 5- Select download MP4, Now your video is downloaded

