How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Here are a few easy steps to download videos from YouTube on your smartphone and a desktop PC.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: December 3, 2020 8:57 AM IST

When it comes to watching music videos, movie trailers, live events, comedy shows, or any other content, YouTube is the first name that pops up in anyone’s mind. The YouTube app is accessible anywhere and one can even gain a lot of knowledge through this medium. But to watch long YouTube videos, you even need a stable Wi-Fi or decent mobile data connection. There are times when you don’t have a good connection and you prefer downloading the video so that you can watch it later without the internet.

So today at BGR we will show you the easiest way to Download YouTube videos on Mobile and Desktop.

How to Download YouTube Videos?
Step 1: Go to YouTube and copy the link to the video that you want to save on your device.
Step 2: Go to the “en.savefrom.net” website.
Step 3: Enter the YouTube video link that you want to download. You will also get the option to choose the resolution.

Step 4: Press the download button and you are done

