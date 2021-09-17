Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Google search gets updated. You can now enable dark mode on google search by following these simple steps. Watch this video.

How to enable dark mode on google search for web : Google search is now updated with a new feature that allows you to enable dark mode on Google search desktop. This means if your system theme is set to dark, the your Google search will automatically turn into dark mode and will also allow you to turn your bright web pages to inky grey color. Here’s how you can enable this feature by following these simple steps. Watch video.