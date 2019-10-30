How to enable Google Messages RCS on any Android smartphone in India

Its been about 27 years since the first SMS (Short Message Service) was sent across devices. Ever since the SMS gained prominence in the early 2000s, Industry has been looking at the next generation for the SMS protocol. In fact, the existing Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol is considered the next generation of the aging SMS protocol. The GSM Association finalized a universal profile for RCS back in 2016. However, we have not seen much progress in the roll-out in markets across the globe in these three years.

A number of reports online have attributed this to the slow pace of the telecom industry. However, it looks like the slow roll-out may be a thing of past in the near feature. A Reddit user just figured out a way to enable RCS on any Android smartphone. We went ahead and tested the service in India and it works with many problems.