How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Here's a quick tutorial on how you can get the access dots that are only available on iOS on your Android device.

Earlier this year, Apple announced the new features of iOS 14 in WWDC 2020.

Just like every year, there aren’t any drastic changes that you can see over the top compared to the iOS 13, but they have added many features under the hood to enhance the security and privacy of the users.

One of the most important features was the notification dot or the dot that you see at the top of the screen when an application is using your camera or microphone. Now, this is brilliant as sometimes applications keep using your camera or microphone to record things you wouldn’t like to be recorded.

I really wanted this feature to be on my Android and as we all know the beauty of Android is that it is super customizable, and we already have apps that support this feature. So here’s a quick tutorial on how you can get the access dots that are only available on iOS on your Android device.

AccessDots: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=you.in.spark.access.dots&hl=en_IN&gl=US