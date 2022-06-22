comscore Instagram-waze-arrive-on-Windows-Phone | BGR India
  • How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

WhatsApp Privacy Features: You save the number of others because of work or other reasons, but you don't want them to see your profile photo. Watch this video to know how you can do that.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 22, 2022 5:58 PM IST

WhatsApp has added new features that allow you to customise my contact except of your profile photo, last seen and about. What used to happen, You don’t have any personal life privacy, You used to save the number of others because of work or other reasons, But you didn’t want them to see your profile photo, About and last scene, You still don’t have any other option. However, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows you to increase your privacy even further, such as the contact to whom you do not want to show your profile photo, this last seen and about which you can hide by going to your settings.

Steps to hide Profile photo, Last seen and About are:-

  • Open your WhatsApp from your phone desktop
  • Tap on three dot option on the right upside of your WhatsApp
  • Tap on setting option and then again tap on Account option
  • Now you see privacy, Click on that. You will see last seen, Profile photo and about options, Tap on profile photo. You will see a option called my contacts except.
  • Select those contacts you don’t want to share your profile photo, Last seen and About. Then tap on tick. Now you are all set to hide

