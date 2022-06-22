WhatsApp Privacy Features: You save the number of others because of work or other reasons, but you don't want them to see your profile photo. Watch this video to know how you can do that.

WhatsApp has added new features that allow you to customise my contact except of your profile photo, last seen and about. What used to happen, You don’t have any personal life privacy, You used to save the number of others because of work or other reasons, But you didn’t want them to see your profile photo, About and last scene, You still don’t have any other option. However, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows you to increase your privacy even further, such as the contact to whom you do not want to show your profile photo, this last seen and about which you can hide by going to your settings.

Steps to hide Profile photo, Last seen and About are:-