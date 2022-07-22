WhatsApp offers you three options: my contacts, my contacts except, and only share with.

WhatsApp is that kind of platform that lets its users share status with their contact list. These status updates can be photos, or any other media file or any media links that user would like share as status. The instant messaging platform allows users to select contacts they wish to share their status with. WhatsApp offers you three options: my contacts, my contacts except, and only share with. So, WhatsApp users can either choose to share their status with all their contacts or remove specific people from the list or only share with specific contacts. If one wants to hide the status from a specific person, the second option should be selected which is my contacts except.. Now let me show you how its done.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Go to the Status option

Step 3: Click on Privacy on the left corner of the screen

Step 4: Select the second option, “my contacts except”

Step 5: Select the contact there and search for the contact