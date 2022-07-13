comscore logitech-powershell | BGR India

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

You can hide the like and view count on a post before you post it or you can do so retroactively.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 13, 2022 5:13 PM IST

 

Instagram keeps adding new features and updates In an attempt to make its user’s experience more pleasant, Well did you know that Instagram rolled out the ability to hide like and view counts on all posts in your feed. This way users can focus on the content, rather than the popularity of the content. This update also gave users the option to hide the like and view counts on their own posts from other users. You can hide the like and view count on a post before you post it or you can do so retroactively.

