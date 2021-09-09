comscore WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here’s What You Need To Do | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Videos

Watch Next

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry 22.15

Features

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry
WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November ! 1.11

Features

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !
iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks 1.68

Features

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks
Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More ! 1.26

Features

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

If you want to disable the WhatsApp message preview form your notification bar, then you must follow these steps.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: September 9, 2021 6:35 PM IST

WhatsApp Tip :  As soon as we receive a message on WhatsApp, we get a notification for the same, which includes the preview of the message received. If you don’t want this to happen and like to maintain a certain level of privacy, then you just have to refer to the Settings section of WhatsApp and follow these simple steps to disable the notification preview for WhatsApp. Watch the video to know more

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored