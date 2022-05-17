If you haven’t tried it yet, here’s how you can make a Reel with a sad filter on Instagram. You will be able to choose from a huge variety of options in just the sad filter category

Check out the step-by-step guide on how you can make a Reel on Instagram with a sad filter. Open the Instagram app and tap on the “+” icon in the top right corner of the feed Select Reel: Effects Search for Sad filter You will see a lot of options, you can choose one and try it out Record the Reel with the desired filter and effects and post it either as your story or a reel. In addition to Instagram Stories and post, you can share this Reel with your friends and family across different platforms like Snapchat, WhatsApp and so on.

Instagram and Snapchat are known for posting stories, funny videos, reels and offers a lot more for users entertainment. This time, a hilarious sad filter is making rounds on the internet. People are using it for Reels, memes and so on. If you haven’t tried it yet, here’s how you can make a Reel with a sad filter on Instagram. You will be able to choose from a huge variety of options in just the sad filter category.