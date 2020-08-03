If you don't want Google to store any information and delete your Google account permanently, watch the video to know the steps.

A Google account gives you access to services like Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and more. If you have multiple accounts or only one Google account, you must be aware that it has a lot of your personal data. So, if you don’t want it to store any information and delete the Google account permanently, watch the video to know the steps. If you just want to delete your Gmail, then don’t worry your entire Google account won’t be removed. Watch the video to get all the answers to your questions.