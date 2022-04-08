comscore | BGR India
  What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Explosion of smartphones can happen due to both external and internal factors. Overcharging your smartphone is one of the most prime reasons why it explodes. 

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: April 8, 2022 4:27 PM IST

How to protect smartphones from exploding: Have you ever wondered that why do our smartphones explode? In recent years, we have seen so many cases of smartphone explosions around the world. Popular smartphone brands like Samsung and OnePlus have always been in limelight because of their smartphone explosion cases. Explosion of smartphones can happen due to both external and internal factors. Overcharging your smartphone is one of the most prime reasons why it explodes. In this video, we will explain why this usually happens, also citing the ways in you can prevent your phone from explosion. Watch video.

