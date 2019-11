Xiaomi is the top smartphone vendor in India known for offering good smartphones at aggressive. The MIUI interface on top of Android OS is feature rich. However, the user experience has drawn criticism due to those pesky ads watered almost everywhere in the UI. If you feel distracted with those ads, here is our step by step guide to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone.

You can read the text version here.

https://www.bgr.in/how-to/block-pesky-ads-miui-10-apps-xiaomi-smartphones-795905/