How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

WhatsApp recently rolled out the multi-device feature for the android and ios version. It was previously available to users in the beta version.

WhatsApp recently rolled out the multi-device feature for the android and ios version. It was previously available to users in the beta version. The feature is pretty much useful and allows people to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without keeping the primary device connected to them. So, even if your smartphone’s battery dies, you don’t have to worry as you will be able to access the messaging app on different platforms.