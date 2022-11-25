comscore How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram

Videos

Watch Next

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details 1.23

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year 1.22

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 2.17

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones 5.24

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Meta has introduced some new privacy features for Facebook and Instagram which will help teenagers from online harm.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 25, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Cyberbulling has become a serious growing concern among users. And one of the most vulnerable online spaces for teen cyberbullying are apparently Facebook and Instagram. Going by the stats, around 87 per cent of cases of cyberbullying take place on Facebook. So, to make its social media platform safer, Meta has introduced some new privacy features for Facebook and Instagram which will help teenagers from online harm.

We discussed how one can report an account on facebook recently

Now lets look at how one can  report a message on Instagram:

Open the conversation in the Instagram app.

Tap the individual message you’d like to report.

Tap next to the message.

Tap Report.

In the same way, you can report the account by going on the account page > tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the page> Tap on report.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks