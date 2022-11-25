Meta has introduced some new privacy features for Facebook and Instagram which will help teenagers from online harm.

Cyberbulling has become a serious growing concern among users. And one of the most vulnerable online spaces for teen cyberbullying are apparently Facebook and Instagram. Going by the stats, around 87 per cent of cases of cyberbullying take place on Facebook. So, to make its social media platform safer, Meta has introduced some new privacy features for Facebook and Instagram which will help teenagers from online harm.

We discussed how one can report an account on facebook recently

Now lets look at how one can report a message on Instagram:

Open the conversation in the Instagram app.

Tap the individual message you’d like to report.

Tap next to the message.

Tap Report.

In the same way, you can report the account by going on the account page > tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the page> Tap on report.