How to reset your Android Smartphone

Another video of our Android 101 series where we share basic android guides, tips, and tricks. This video is about how to reset your Android smartphones.

Today at BGR, we bring you another video of our Android 101 series where we share basic android guides, tips, and tricks. This video is about how to reset your Android smartphones.

Now there are multiple reasons to do this on your android smartphone, you are upgrading to a new device, or giving the device to the new owner. There’s a problem with the device or it has started slowing down a lot. The factory reset is your go-to solution to any of them.

But before starting this video, here’s a quick disclaimer in case you already didn’t know. Factory resetting your device means deleting all the data from your smartphone and restoring it to its initial stage. This means you’ll lose access to your songs, photos, files, app data, etc. So, make sure you back up before performing the factory reset. With that out of the way, let’s get started.