Instagram Tutorial: Popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram is one of the most widely used app globally. The cool and trendy features and engaging content in the app are what attract people to use it more and more. The recently launched reel feature of Instagram has added to the popularity of the app even more. But have you ever thought that what will happen if you forget your Instagram account password? Will you lose all your pictures and photos? Well, this is the most common question that arises in our minds. In that case, you do not need to panic as we have got the solution for you. In this video, we have explained a step-by-step guide on how you can retrieve your forgotten Instagram password. Watch video.