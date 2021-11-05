comscore Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India | BGR India

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Google Pay is one of the most used apps when one wants to make payments from one source to another and sometimes not just by scanning the QR code while shopping we receive the QR code on our whatsapp and then asked to make payments.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 5, 2021 6:15 PM IST

Google Pay is one of the most used apps when one wants to make payments from one source to another and sometimes not just by scanning the QR code while shopping we receive the QR code on our whatsapp and then asked to make payments. Most of the times we use another phone to scan that code and make payments. Well this video is a tutorial on how one can use the Gpay feature to make payments when one get the QR code on WhatsApp. So watch this video till the end.

