Paytm is a a very useful app for making monetary transaction from one phone to another. Some times we receive a QR code on our WhatsApp and we have to use another phone’s help to scan the code and then make the necessary payments. But in this video we are trying to show a feature that paytm offers to make this task easier for the users. Watch this video to know about this feature.