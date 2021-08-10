If you use Gmail then you must use this feature!. Gmail allows users to schedule emails. In this video, we will show you how to schedule emails in Gmail!

We use Gmail daily for our office work and personal work. Notes or any reports and assignments can be mailed from Gmail. Sometimes we forget to get send an important email because we are occupied with some other work.

To overcome this problem of users, Google has given the feature of scheduling email in Gmail. This service was also added to Gmail in April 2019. However, even today many people neither know about it nor know how to use it.

In this video, we will show you how to schedule emails in Gmail. Also, you can schedule the time at which it is to be sent. Doing so will automatically send the email at that time. The complete way to use this service of Gmail is explained in the above video.