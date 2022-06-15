WhatsApp stated that it wants to give users more control over their privacy with the view once feature.

WhatsApp stated that it wants to give users more control over their privacy with the view once feature. After the recipient has opened a picture or video, the view once feature deletes it automatically. The best part is that it does not save the media to the recipient's photo gallery. It has both advantages and disadvantages, It is not saved in your photo gallery nor is it available for forwarding to other contacts. Not everything needs to be saved for a lifetime, sometimes pictures and videos are best consumed right away, which is where the view once mode comes in handy. For example, if you're standing outside an ATM and you forget your pin for some strange reason, you can always ask a friend or family member to write it down on paper and email it to you as view once media.You would not keep an ATM pin in your chat box indefinitely, you would read and destroy it as soon as possible. This is because a screen detection feature does not support the view once media feature. That is, you will never know whether or not the recipient has taken a screenshot of your media. Not only can screenshots be taken, but media can also be recorded using a screen recorder, and you can use a secondary device to capture your media and share it with others.

How to send view once feature, Steps for you:-

Step 1 – Open an individual or group chat on WhatsApp

Step 2- Tap Camera to take a photo or video or select one from your Albums. Alternatively, tap Attach

Step 3- Tap 1 written option on Taskbar

Step 4- Tap on Send option