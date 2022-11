Simple steps to check and learn on how one can use sending stickers on WhatsApp and How one can download various stickers from the gallery that are already available on whatsapp

Open an individual or group chat.

To add sticker packs, tap Stickers – Add.

Tap Download next to the sticker pack you want to download.

If prompted, tap Download (File size).

A check mark will appear once the download is complete.

Swipe down on the Stickers popup.

Find and tap the sticker you want to send.