How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

We will be talking about the feature on your phone which allows you automatically power off and power on your smartphone.
Today at BGR, we bring you another installment of the Android 101 series where we share basic tips tricks, and guides about your android smartphone. As the title suggests we will be talking about the feature on your phone which allows you automatically power off and power on your smartphone.
In here, you will see two options, one is when you want to turn on your smartphone and below that, you’ll see when you want to power it off.