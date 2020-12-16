How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

We will be talking about the feature on your phone which allows you automatically power off and power on your smartphone.

As always, the steps on your smartphone can be a little bit different compared to what I’m showing here because different android skins have a different settings. Anyway, to schedule the power on/off feature follow these steps:

– Go to Settings

– Scroll Down to utilities

– Select Schedule Power on/Off feature

In here, you will see two options, one is when you want to turn on your smartphone and below that, you’ll see when you want to power it off.