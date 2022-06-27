comscore boston-dynamics-wild-cat | BGR India
Best and most important things you can do to avoid chaos and confusion. We should all remember our emergency contacts,

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 27, 2022 6:08 PM IST

Certain situations may arise that cause panic and confusion. The best thing you can do in such situations is to be prepared and having emergency phone numbers on hand is one of the best and most important things you can do to avoid chaos and confusion. We should all remember our emergency contacts, Keep phone numbers on hand at all times. Our previous posts explained how to add Emergency SOS to an iOS device or Android so that they can be reached without unlocking the phone.
These are the steps for, How to set emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone :-
Step 1- Tap on calls options, Go to contacts
Step 2- Tap on Groups, Then you will see Emergency contacts
Step 3- Tap on Emergency contacts, Tap to Add member.
Step 4- You will see a lot of contacts number, Select which one you want to add and then Save.

