Are you a workaholic person? and sometime it’s to late to go home because of this, you are seeing a lot of issues don’t you worry android and iphone have a feature of Emergency SOS. Due to this setting, your location can be shared on just three clicks on power bottom without open the phone.

let’s look the steps for Android:-

Step 1- Open the settings app on your Android phone

Step 2 – Scroll down and tap to Passwords and Security option

Step 3 – Tap Emergency SOS to start the set-up

Step 4 – You have to add numbers of your choice, which you want to add

Step 5 – Turn the Emergency bar on (white bar turns into blue)

You can also turn on the send call history bar, If you want to share your call history upto 1 hour to your Emergency contact.

Now let’s look the steps for iphone:-

Step 1 – Open the setting app on your iphone

Step 2 – Scroll down and click on Emergency SOS

Step 3 – You got two options for the setting, first is you have to press and hold the side and volume buttons then Emergency SOS slider will appears. After you have to slide the Emergency SOS. Next one we have is call with 3 presses. you have to press 3 times on power bottom to start this process.