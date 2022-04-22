YouTube is one of the most amazing platforms to cure your boredom. People literally spend hours and hours watching their favorite content.

YouTube is one of the most amazing platforms to cure your boredom. People literally spend hours and hours watching their favorite content. Well, apps like Facebook and WhatsApp have YouTube video sharing feature within the app. But did you know that you can share your favorite YouTube videos with your friends on Snapchat as well? Yes ! popular multimedia app Snapchat now let’s user to share YouTube videos directly on the app. Watch this video to learn the steps.