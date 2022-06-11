comscore Apple-iPad-5 | BGR India

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 11, 2022 2:14 PM IST

How to Turn On the in-built Dark Mode on Google Chrome for windows laptop and PC’s. Chrome’s dark mode supports the system-wide dark theme of your Windows 11 or 10 machines. For that, all you need to do is head to settings and turn your PC/laptop’s dark mode. Here in this video we will show you step by step how you can do it. Google Chrome browser is one of the most used web browsers today. Mainly because of its functionalities and safer browsing experience. The app also offers Dark mode, not with the third-party extension, but also with an in-built one. Today we’ll show you how to turn on dark mode on Google Chrome in all possible ways.

