How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial; Watch Video

Incognito Mode is a feature that protects your online privacy by not storing your browsing history.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 22, 2022 2:19 PM IST

Incognito Mode is a feature that protects your online privacy by not storing your browsing history. When you browse the web in a regular window, the browser saves the URL of each page you visit and keeps it even after you close the window. This means you can easily access the same pages later without having to trawl (drag) around. When you enable Incognito Mode, any cookies that a site attempts to upload are blocked or deleted and no record of your browsing is kept in your local search history. Essentially, anything you do while using this setting will be lost.
Steps to use Incognito mode are following:-
Step 1- On your Phone, open Chrome.
Step 2- At the top right, click three dot option
Step 3- Tap on New Incognito tab and you all set to use.
And if you want to turn off your search tabs, then click on incognito tab from the notification and then all your tabs will be closed.

