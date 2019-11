The Nubia Red Magic 3S is a gaming smartphone with top of the line hardware. It comes with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with a display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. One of the highlights is the pro triggers that extremely sensitive, making shooting and aiming very efficient. Here is how to configure and use Pro Triggers on the Nubia Red Magic 3S.