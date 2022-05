If you haven’t tried this trending filter yet, here’s how you can make a snap with a sad filter on Snapchat. You will be able to choose from a huge variety of options in just the sad filter category.

How to Use Trending Sad or Crying filter on Snapchat? Watch this step by step tutorial;

Open Snapchat and tap on the smiley next to the record option to open filters If you don’t already see the Crying filter by swiping sideways, tap on “Explore” Search for “Crying” and select the required filter Now tap on the record option to click an image or record a video Once done, save the image/video to your camera roll

You can now simply open the desired social media app to share this media file directly from the Gallery.