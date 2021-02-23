How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

Here's how you can use Xiaomi's Sky Replacement feature to change the sky of your photo in one tap. You can also edit the foreground to match the Sky.

Xiaomi is infamous for how heavy their MIUI skin is but it also brings in a lot of features that are exclusive to Xiaomi Devices. One of those features is the Sky Replacement feature. When I first used this feature, I was surprised by the result, it can compete with professional photo editing software like Photoshop. As the name suggests, Sky Replacement feature will change the sky of your photo in one tap but not just the sky, it also edits the foreground of the photo to match the Sky it is replaced with. You can add clouds, change the scene from day to night or have a long exposure of the Milkyway on your photos. Let see how you can achieve this effect on your Xiaomi Devices.