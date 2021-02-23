comscore How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

List of top 5 games under 50MB 2.17

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about 2.46

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives 2.46

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival? 4.45

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

Here's how you can use Xiaomi's Sky Replacement feature to change the sky of your photo in one tap. You can also edit the foreground to match the Sky.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: February 23, 2021 6:35 PM IST

Xiaomi is infamous for how heavy their MIUI skin is but it also brings in a lot of features that are exclusive to Xiaomi Devices. One of those features is the Sky Replacement feature. When I first used this feature, I was surprised by the result, it can compete with professional photo editing software like Photoshop. As the name suggests, Sky Replacement feature will change the sky of your photo in one tap but not just the sky, it also edits the foreground of the photo to match the Sky it is replaced with. You can add clouds, change the scene from day to night or have a long exposure of the Milkyway on your photos. Let see how you can achieve this effect on your Xiaomi Devices.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News